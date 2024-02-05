Hyderabad: Concrete mixer truck loses control, crashes into median on Tarnaka-Mettuguda stretch

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 12:22 AM

Hyderabad: A fully loaded heavy concrete mixer truck lost control and crashed into the median along the Tarnaka-Mettuguda stretch in the early hours of Sunday.

The resultant crash, which took place near the Railway Officers Club near Mettuguda main road, ended-up creating a very loud noise, triggering mild panic among the residents in the nearby Railway Colonies.

While the panic stricken driver of the huge concrete mixer fled the scene, the locals, who rushed the spot after hearing the loud sound, alerted the local traffic officials and Mettuguda police station. There was no loss of life reported from the incident.

The intensity of the crash was such that the huge concrete mixer collided with the median and fell on the middle of the road. With Sunday being a holiday, the usual heavy traffic was not present on the stretch, which gave ample time for the traffic authorities to quickly clear the obstruction.