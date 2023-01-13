Hyderabad cops arrest Amberpet Inspector for cheating NRI

Hyderabad: Amberpet Inspector P.Sudhakar was arrested on Friday by the Vanasthalipuram police on charges of colluding with a suspended cop and cheating a NRI to the tune of Rs.55 lakh on the pretext of selling a land.

In February 2022, the prime suspect in the case, K.Rajesh, allegedly created forged property documents pertaining to a 10-acre land in Kandukur in Ranga Reddy district and uploaded its details on the ‘Dharani’ – government’s lands records portal.

Police source said, Rajesh lured the complainant Vyjaynath alias Vijayanand and collected the money and transferred them into Sudhakar’s bank account through online payment.

The complainant on realising that he was cheated, requested Rajesh and Sudhakar to return his money, but they failed to do so.

Based on a complaint, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case of cheating and forgery and arrested Sudhakar. Efforts are on to nab Rajesh.

Sudhakar was produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.