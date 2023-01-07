Hyderabad: Case booked against Amberpet Inspector for cheating NRI of Rs 54 lakh

The victim approached the Vanasthalipuram police after his efforts to get back the money from the Inspector failed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:55 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A case is registered against Amberpet Inspector at Vanasthalipuram police station for allegedly cheating an NRI of Rs 54 lakh.

The inspector Sudhakar along with a suspended cop had allegedly took the amount from the NRI assuring to settle a issue saying a Tahsildar is known to them personally. However the issue could not be resolved.

The victim approached the Vanasthalipuram police after his efforts to get back the money from the Inspector failed. Basing on a complaint the police booked a case under Sections 420, 406, 467 of IPC.