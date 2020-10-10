Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar launches community CCTV project

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday launched a community CCTV project at Karkhana. As part of the project, 200 surveillance cameras have been installed.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar said 3,35,000 cameras were installed across the city and that the police were using this network for crime prevention and detection. A tree plantation programme was later held at the Mudfort High School in Karkhana where Anjani Kumar planted saplings and asked the citizens to protect and save the environment.

