Hyderabad: Cricket ball sized tumour removed from man’s kidney

Published: 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Aware Global Hospitals, LB Nagar have removed a tumour of the size of a cricket ball from the right-side kidney of a 55-year-old man, using laparoscopic surgical procedure. To avoid major incision and ensure patient’s speedy recovery, the surgeons decided to take-up the minimally invasive keyhole surgery to remove the large tumour from the kidney, a press release said.

Kidney tumours and cancers can be treated by removing the entire tumour and usually this is performed in a variety of approaches including a more traditional open incision, or through the advanced laparoscopic surgical procedure.

In the interest of the patient, the hospital surgeons decided to take-up keyhole surgery. Senior Urologist, Aware Global Hospitals, Dr Aman Chandra, along with Dr. Mervin Leo, Cluster, COO at Gleneagles Global Hospitals led the procedure.

“There are many ways to remove a tumour. However, removing the tumour with little pain with the best possible approach was the route taken by us. Due to the keyhole procedure, patient got discharged after three-days, which could not have been possible in the traditional approach,” Dr. Chandra said.

