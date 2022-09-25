Hyderabad: CSIR celebrates 81st Foundation Day at IICT

(Photo: Twitter/csiriict) Dr Hamre published her first report on coronavirus as early as 1966 and was also the first person to isolate a strain of coronavirus, which was designated as 229E.

Hyderabad: Even after three years, coronavirus continues to grab headlines and remains active in multiple countries. However, did you know that coronavirus was first reported by a women scientist Dorothy Hamre, a virologist in University of Chicago in 1966?

These and many more interesting facts about the coronavirus were part of a special talk titled ‘Chemistry and Biology in the Age of Coronavirus’ delivered Prof P Balaram, Chair Professor, National Center for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru (IISc) at the 81st Foundation Day of CSIR, held at IICT. Prof. Balaram, who is former Director of IISc, in his talk, made some important reflections on evolutionary history of the coronavirus.

IICT Director, Dr D Srinivasa Reddy, and other senior scientists also gave away special awards to meritorious children of staff and felicitated staff who completed 25 years of council service, and retired on superannuation during last two years.