IICT Scientists inducted as Fellows of Telangana Academy of Sciences

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:08 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: Four senior scientists from the city-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) have been admitted as Fellow of Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS), while one scientist was inducted as an Associate Fellow to the Academy.

In an induction ceremony function held at National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Dr Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, who was the chief guest, inducted the scientists to the academy.

Dr. A. Gangagni Rao, Chief Scientist, and three senior Principal Scientists including Dr. Sistla Ramakrishna, Dr. K. Suresh Babu, Dr Venugopal Akula, were inducted as Fellows of the Telangana Academy of Sciences-2020. Dr. Alka Kumari, Scientist, was admitted as Associate Fellow of the Telangana Academy of Sciences-2020.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .