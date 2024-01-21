Hyderabad customs officials seize heroin worth Rs. 41.4 crore at RGIA

The customs officials on suspicion stopped the woman who arrived from Lusaka, Zambia to Hyderabad via Singapore and seized the contraband.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 08:10 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad customs officials seized 5.92 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs. 41.4 crores at RGI Airport from a woman passenger on Saturday.

“The smuggled heroin was seized from handbag of the passenger. It was concealed inside the inner layer of the hand baggage and a document folder. Upon cutting open the baggage, white powdery substance was found which tested positive for heroin,” said customs officials.

The passenger who is from South Africa has been detained under NDPS Act.