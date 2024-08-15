Hyderabad: Delhi Public School Nacharam NCC Cadets participate in Har Ghar Tiranga rally

Published Date - 15 August 2024

Hyderabad: In a spirited display of patriotism and unity, 60 NCC cadets from Delhi Public School, Nacharam, under the 4 (Telangana) Battalion, participated in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally. The rally was part of a nationwide initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instill a sense of pride and patriotism among citizens.

The event was graced by several members of the DPS Nacharam community, including the Chairman, Malka Komariah, Senior Principal and Director of the R&R Center, Sunitha S. Rao, DGM Saritha, Head of Sports Thomas M.A. Associate NCC officers first officer N Krishna Kumari, Lt V Srinivas, and all Vice Principals from various levels. The rally, which began near DPS campus, witnessed enthusiastic participation from Physical Education teachers and the broader school community, reflecting the school’s commitment to national pride and civic responsibility.

The rally covered key areas around Nacharam, with cadets and staff members waving the National Flag and chanting slogans that echoed the spirit of Independence Day. This event is a part of DPS Nacharam’s ongoing efforts to foster a strong sense of national identity and community involvement among its students.