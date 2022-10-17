Hyderabad: Dr Pramod Gaddam appointed MD of Fernandez Foundation

Hyderabad: Senior paediatrician Dr Pramod Gaddam has been appointed as the Managing Director (MD) of Fernandez Foundation, the not-for-profit parent organisation of Fernandez Hospitals. In his new role, Dr Pramod will oversee the Foundation’s strategy and its overall operations, a press release said.

Dr Pramod joined the Fernandez Hospitals in 1994 and later became the Head, Neonatology, in 2001. He took over as a full-time Director of Fernandez Hospital in 2009 and till recently he was serving as the CEO of Fernandez Foundation.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Pramod as the new MD of Fernandez Foundation. Dr Pramod has contributed a lot towards the growth of the organisation and has demonstrated excellent leadership qualities,” Dr Evita Fernandez, Chairperson, Fernandez Foundation, said.

Dr Pramod said that he was looking forward to contribute and work towards humanising childbirth and providing quality healthcare to every mother and newborn.