LVPEI Executive Chair Dr Prashant Garg becomes member of AOI

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:33 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Hyderabad: The Executive Chair of Hyderabad-based L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Dr Prashant Garg has been elected as a member of the prestigious Academia Ophthalmological Internationalis (AOI), a press release on Monday said.

The AOI is a university-centred international organization committed to excellence in education, research and culturally appropriate medical services to preserve and restore the vision of people of the world.

The membership in AOI is limited to 100 active members, consisting of eminent academicians from the field of ophthalmology. Dr Prashant Garg’s tenure as a member of AOI will formally commence next year during AOI’s next general assembly meeting. Dr Garg becomes the fifth from India to ever receive this honour, release said.

“I feel both privileged and excited to be elected to AOI and look forward to actively contribute to the strategic plan that AOI is working to preserve and restore the vision of people and prevent avoidable blindness globally,” said Garg said.

Dr Prashant Garg is an internationally renowned leader in corneal infections, anti-microbial resistance and eye banking. Dr Garg has received numerous prestigious awards and has over 190 scientific publications in peer-reviewed journals and has also authored several book chapters. He has been invited to faculty for prestigious international meetings and has delivered several named lectures.