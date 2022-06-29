Hyderabad: Drones banned ahead of PM’s visit to HICC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders against drone and any kind of flying machines under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be in vogue for a radius of 5 kms at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre at Gachibowli in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra, in the order issued on Wednesday said there was every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and imposed a ban on use of such devices.

The order said no flying activities of remotely controlled drones or para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft would be allowed at HICC in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.

The order would be in force at HICC and surroundings from 6am on June 30 up to 6 pm on July 4.