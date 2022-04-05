Hyderabad: Drug peddler Laxmipathy detained by police

Published Date - 07:03 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: The city police reportedly took into custody a notorious drug peddler Laxmipathy who was supplying hash oil to various small drug syndicates in the city.

According to sources, the police caught him in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and bringing him to city. Meanwhile, efforts are on to identify and nab a few more persons who were supplying the hash oil to him.

Laxmipathy sold the hash oil for Rs. 1 lakh a kilogram to the small drug peddlers in the city. His name surfaced after one B. Tech graduate who was highly addicted to drugs passed away while undergoing treatment at NIMS hospital.

