Hyderabad: Drunk man ends life at Shamirpet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man died, allegedly by suicide, while he was in an inebriated condition in his house at Aliabad in Shamirpet.

According to the police, L.Shekhar, 31, who ran a hair salon, was addicted to alcohol and often picked up fights with his family members in an inebriated condition.

Allegedly upset over Shekhar’s behavior, his father L.Anjaneyulu, fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital in Medchal a few days ago. While other relatives were attending to Anjaneyulu, Shekhar was alone in the house and is suspected to have consumed liquor and hanged himself to death.

The Shamirpet police are investigating.

