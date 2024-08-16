Hyderabad: EducationUSA University Fair 2024 held on August 16

The Hyderabad fair drew a large and diverse group of students seeking information about undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctoral programs in the United States.

Updated On - 16 August 2024, 09:20 PM

EducationUSA University Fair 2024 series held here on Friday

Hyderabad: The US Embassy and Consulates in India launched the 2024 EducationUSA University Fair series here on Friday. The fair, marking the beginning of an eight-city tour across India, connects students with opportunities to study at more than 80 accredited US universities and colleges.

US Consulate General Hyderabad Public Affairs Officer Alexander McLaren said the US is proud to be the destination of choice for Indian students seeking a world-class education and added, “it is especially appropriate to kick off this annual event in Hyderabad, as so many of the Indian students studying in the United States come from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”

Attendees at the fair engaged directly with representatives from US institutions, learned about admissions, scholarships, and campus life, and received guidance from EducationUSA advisers and US Consulate officials on the student visa application process.

The annual fair will be held in Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, and conclude in New Delhi on August 25.