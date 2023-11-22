Hyderabad: EFLUTA gets new president

Published Date - 09:38 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: Prof. M.E.Veda Sharan has been elected as the president of the English and Foreign Languages University Teachers Association (EFLUTA).

In the election held here on Wednesday, Prof. Sharan, a senior faculty member in the Department of English, was elected unanimously.

According to three returning officers – Dr. Sreehari Pusuluri, Dr. M. Thirupathi Reddy, and Dr. Upender Gundala, senior faculty member Prof. Shyamrao Rathode was elected as the vice-president, while another faculty member Dr. K. Venu Madhavi was elected as the general secretary.

The other elected members of the association include Dr. Suchitra Patnaik (joint secretary), B. M. Vamshi Krishna (treasurer), and four EC members Prof. C. Sharada, Dr. R. Vijaya Latha, Dr. Manish Kumar Gaurav and Dr. Rosy Yumnam.