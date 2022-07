Hyderabad: Elderly man found dead at Nizampet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:14 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: A 61-year-old man was found dead in Sriram Kunta at Nizampet on Friday. He is suspected to have died by suicide, police said.

S.Koteshwar Rao, a resident of Bachupally had left home to a nearby shop and went missing on Thursday. As he did not return in the night, family members began searching for him, when local residents near Sriram Kunta found his body in the pond. The Bachupally police retrieved the body and shifted it to the morgue.

A case was registered and investigation is on.