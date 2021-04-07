Hyderabad emerging as medical devices hub: KTR

KTR said, the State which commissioned the country’s largest medical devices park in Sultanpur (near Hyderabad) in 2017 today has attracted over 40 companies setting up units.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s position as the life sciences capital of the country and the world is only getting strengthened with each passing day. While the city’s and the State’s contribution in vaccines and pharmaceuticals is unmatched, the city is also emerging as the medical devices capital of India, said Telangana Industries minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the inauguration of Medtronic’s largest R&D facility (MEIC) outside the US, in Hyderabad, the minister said, the State which commissioned the country’s largest medical devices park in Sultanpur (near Hyderabad) in 2017 today has attracted over 40 companies setting up units.

In August 2020, the company made an announcement to invest $160 million (Rs 1,200 crore) employing more than 1,000 jobs over the next five years. The minister said Medtronic joined the marquee list of companies that have made Hyderabad their second largest home outside of their headquarters that includes Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Uber, Salesforce and Novartis.

Joel Reifman, US consul general, Hyderabad said on the occasion, “Hyderabad has emerged as the destination of choice for IT, life sciences, aerospace and defence sectors with a strong talent pool, vibrant science and technology ecosystem, premier research institutes, availability of laboratory space and supportive government policies. The State’s initiatives will help accelerate the growth of these critical sectors.”

KTR’s leadership support to life sciences helping the nation: Govt official

Telangana government and Industries minister KT Rama Rao have received appreciation from a Central government official for enabling industry-friendly policies and ecosystem in the State.

S Aparna, secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, said, “Keeping healthcare at the core, Telangana Industries minister KT Rama Rao has showcased his leadership in steering the support of the State government for the medical devices and technology and pharmaceuticals sectors, which is contributing to the nation’s goal to enable affordable, accessible and qualitative healthcare to every Indian.”

This is further helping leverage the position of India as the pharmacy of the world and expand global offerings including medical devices, she added.

