Hyderabad endures yet other hot day; moderate rains expected on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 08:17 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A mixed bag of weather conditions continue in Hyderabad as the city endures yet another sultry day, following cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures the previous day. However, relief is anticipated as experts forecast moderate rainfall in the coming two days.

According to data by Telangana Development and Planning Society at 4 pm on Thursday, all the parts of the city recorded temperatures crossing 35 degree Celsius. The overall maximum temperature of the city is likely to be around 35 degree Celsius and minimum temperature at 35 degree Celsius.

Areas in the city including Himayatnagar, Golconda, Asif Nagar, Saidabad, Musheerabad, Bandlaguda, Maredpally, and Charminar have recorded high temperatures around 37 degree Celsius. While Himayatnagar recorded the highest maximum temperature at 37.6 35 degree Celsius, highest minimum temperature was recorded at Amberpet at 31.1 35 degree Celsius.

Weather experts expect some respite for June 21 and 22. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, moderate rains with thundershowers accompanied by strong gusty winds have been forecasted for Friday.

In Telangana, heavy rains are set to begin in the northeastern regions, thanks to a low-pressure area (LPA) forming across the Bay of Bengal. For the past three days, daily rains have been reported in Northeast Telangana, with intense rains expected to continue from afternoon to midnight.

On Friday, heavy rain is expected to occur at isolated places in the following districts: Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Siddipet.

Additionally, thunderstorms with rain, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) are very likely at isolated places in these districts: Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak, Kamareddy, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad.