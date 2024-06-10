Hyderabad: Expert on cognitive training stresses on importance of regular mental exercises

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 June 2024, 05:46 PM

Hyderabad: Incorporating memory training programs into daily routines can create a culture of continuous learning and development, noted expert in cognitive training and memory enhancement, Dr. C.S.Vepa in a seminar on “How to use brain power in academics–Memory Skills’ organised at St. Peters Engineering College by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana on Monday, said.

Dr. Vepa emphasized the importance of regular mental exercises, adequate rest and a balanced diet in maintaining optimal brain function. Memory training involves a variety of strategies including visualization and spaced repetition, which will significantly improve recall and retention of information, he said.

Addressing over 300 engineering students of fist year, Dr Vepa said that implementing such memory enhancing techniques can lead to better academic performance and more efficient work habits. In his talk, Dr Vepa also emphasized its significance in structuring learning goals and assessments.

Secretary, St. Peters Engineering College, T.V. Reddy, urged students to practice mindfulness and stay focused and organized. As educational institutions recognize the value of these skills, they are increasingly incorporating memory training programs to foster a culture of continuous learning and development, he added.

Following the lecture, a lively question-answer session allowed students to seek clarification on various topics discussed, encouraging active participation.

Principal Dr. Sreelatha, Dr.Saritha, HOD and other staff of the engineering college were present.