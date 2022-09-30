Hyderabad Express to operate as Superfast Express: SCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad – CST Mumbai – Hyderabad Express will operate as Superfast Express from October 1.

According to a press release from the South Central Railway, the train number 17032/17031 Hyderabad – CST Mumbai – Hyderabad Daily Express has been speeded up and converted to Superfast Express with revised numbers – 22731/22732.

The speed of the train has been improved so that passengers can be taken to their destination in a relatively shorter period, it said.

Consequent to the change in the status of the train to Superfast Express, superfast surcharge will be collected from the passengers, who have already booked tickets on this train prior to making this change. SCR said the applicable superfast surcharge amount due from the passengers who booked their tickets earlier would be shown in the charts against the passengers concerned.

Officials requested rail passengers to collect the difference of fare due to upgrading of trains to Superfast Category.