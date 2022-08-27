SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad and Velankanni

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) to clear the extra rush of passengers is running special trains between Secunderabad-Velankanni-Secunderabad.

Accordingly, Train No. 07161 Secunderabad-Velankanni will depart at 8 am on September 4 and 8 and arrive the next day at 8.30 am. Train No.07612 Velankanni-Secunderabad will depart at 11.50 pm on September 5 and 9 and arrive the next day at 3.35 am.

Enoute, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt. Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam stations in both the directions. These trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches, a press release said.