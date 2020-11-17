Hyderabad: Father, son die after RTC bus mows down bike

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: A father and son were killed in an accident at Yacharam on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, Jangaiah (50) was going along with his son Ramesh (28) on a motorcycle when a speeding TSRTC bus hit their motorcycle at Tammoloniguda Gate. Both of them were killed on the spot.

The Yacharam police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy, while a case was registered and the bus driver was taken into custody.

