Hyderabad FC take on RFYC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Goa: Hyderabad FC and Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) will both look to get back to winning ways at the Benaulim Ground on Wdnesday

Hyderabad will be desperate to log a win after a bad day in office, losing to Kerala 0-2 in their first match of the campaign. Among the positives, Abdul Rabeeh and C. Lalchungnunga combined well up front for the just-crowned ISL champions and coach Shameel Chembakath will hope they continue the good work against RFYC. Hyderabad also left a lot of space at the back for Kerala to exploit and will have to be more compact with Amritpal Singh and Singson, who was guilty of conceding an own goal, leaving room for improvement.

The RF Young Champs were second-best against Bengaluru in their first encounter, still giving a good account of themselves with the likes of Chirag Bhujel and Sanan Mohammed trying their best to conjure up opportunities. The youngest team in the tournament, RFYC, looked good in the second half against Bengaluru and coach Arata Izumi will have his task cut out against Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC will have experience on their side when they take on Mumbai City FC in a second-round match at the inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) at the Nagoa Ground.

Kerala had five of their starting XI players with Hero Indian Super League experience, the likes of Ayush Adhikari, Vincy Barretto, Givson Singh, and Sanjeev Stalin playing an important part in their road to the final where they lost to Hyderabad FC. It was there for all to see in their opener against the Hyderabad here, the boys in yellow scripting a 2-0 victory with Barretto getting on the scoresheet and skipper Adhikari putting in a commendable shift.

