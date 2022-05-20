Hyderabad FC to conduct open trials from June 4

Hyderabad: The Indian Super League champions Hyderabad Football Club is going to conduct open trials for Hyderabad players to select their youth teams which will compete in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Youth League in the upcoming season 2022-23.

The trials will be held at The Gaudim School in Kollur from June 4 to 7. With the emphasis on developing the sport in the city, the trials will be held only for Hyderabad players in under-13, 15 and 18 age categories.

For Under-13, players who are born in 2010 and 2011 are eligible and the trials will be held on June 4. For Under-15, players born in 2008 and 09 are eligible and the trials will be conducted on June 5. For under-18 trials, players born in 2005, 06 and 07 are eligible and the trials will be held on June 6. The final round will be conducted from the shortlisted players on June 7.

Players need to attend the trials at the ground at 7 am and carry two passport size photos, a copy of birth certificate and original Aadhaar card or passport.

