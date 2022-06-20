Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in a building at Himayatnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:58 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a building in Himayatnagar on Monday morning. No casualties were reported.

According to officials, the fire broke out in a building on Himayatnagar Road No.2 on the third floor of a multi-storied building around 5.30 am. A fire tender rushed to the spot after being alerted by the police control room. With smoke emanating from the rooms, firefighters deployed smoke exhausters to clear it.

Around six fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control. Officials suspect fire might have started due to short circuit. Investigation is on.