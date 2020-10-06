Hyderabad: Fire mishap at Madannapet vegetable market

Two fire tenders from Malakpet fire station reached the spot and doused the flames.

Hyderabad: Property worth few lakhs rupees was gutted when a fire broke out at Madannapet vegetable market early on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the fire started between vegetable stalls in the market where empty cartons, gunny bags and wooden containers were dumped. Before the fire officials could reach the spot the blaze spread to the nearby shops.

The fire officials are trying to ascertain the reason behind the mishap.

