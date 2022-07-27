Hyderabad flood threat: 1,500 evacuated from near Musi River

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:35 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: With a huge quantity of water from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar being drained into the Musi River, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has evacuated around 1,500 persons whose houses were located near the Musi River basin and from in localities that are prone to inundation.

Evacuated 1500 residents residing near the musi downstream flowing areas & shifted them to shelter homes due to increased flow of flood water. All necessary arrangements have made at the shelter homes for the citizens in coordination with @CPHydCity, revenue department. @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/EMzu9dNAMs — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) July 27, 2022

They were shifted to nearby shelter homes and the GHMC has arranged food and other arrangements for their stay.

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi on Wednesday taking to Twitter said the people were shifted by the GHMC in coordination with the and Revenue Departments.

“Evacuated 1500 residents residing near the musi downstream flowing areas & shifted them to shelter homes due to increased flow of flood water. All necessary arrangements have made at the shelter homes for the citizens in coordination with @CPHydCity, revenue department. @KTRTRS,” the Mayor tweeted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .