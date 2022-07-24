Hyderabad: From a weekend pop-up stall to a premium dry fruit brand

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Milagrow Founders Sridhar and Phani.

Hyderabad: What started as a small pop-up stall at a gated community over the weekend is now a premium dry fruits brand in the city. Milagrow Nuts sells high-quality and affordable products that are naturally sourced.

Founders of Milagrow Nuts, Sridhar, and Phani say that the response they received for their stall is what motivated them to open their store. “Several residents placed orders for larger quantities. Seeing this, we felt it was time to go big with this idea and so Milagrow began,” says Phani. They run a factory outlet in Pragathi Nagar, and recently opened a premium 3000 sq ft flagship store at Manikonda.

The store houses dry fruits, nuts, dates, honey, seeds, and spices. From Californian Almonds to Iranian Pistachios, there is a huge variety to choose from. Their dehydrated fruits made from Mango, Apricots, Blueberries, and others are the kids’ favorite.

“Each of our products is carefully sourced from the most natural sources. While doing so, we empower the painstaking efforts of farmers and producers who are a part of our family. Beyond profits and sales, we aim to be able to provide a high-quality product to our consumers, with prices that will always remain affordable,” says Sridhar.

Apart from starting their home delivery services last year, they introduced their range of Honey and a premium variety of Dates. Their Honey Nut pack, which is a mix of nuts soaked in honey, is an easy-to-carry pack that one can just pull out and snack on anytime. Their most recent product innovation is the nut butter, which acts as a perfect companion with bread for breakfasts.

To know more about Milagrow Nuts or order their products: Visit https://milagrownuts.com/ or call them on +91 9121030268.