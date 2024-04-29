Hyderabad: FSSAI conducts inspections at GVK Mall, issues notices to vendors violating food hygiene

Hyderabad: The FSSAI task force team has recently conducted inspections at the food court premises of GVK One Mall in Banjara Hills and issued notices to vendors for not maintaining hygiene.

The hygiene, storage, and food quality-related violations were observed in the kitchens of Aha Dakshin, Sizzling Joe, and Khansaab. All three vendors were warned and issued notices. Further action will be taken accordingly.

According to the department’s post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, it was observed that KFC did not maintain proper logs at their store, and was found to be re-using edible oil. Moreover, violations of the FSSAI Act were also identified at Hard Rock Cafe and Starbucks.

Strict warnings and notices have been sent to all the aforementioned food chains to improve their hygiene and food quality. The vendors are also required to file a compliance report.