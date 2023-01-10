Hyderabad: FTCCI Pokarna Skill Centre to be inaugurated on Jan 11

FTCCI Pokarna Skill Centre aims to develop skills in 20,000 people in a year at an affordable fee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Industry body Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) is setting up FTCCI Pokarna Skill Centre. It will be at the FTCCI Building in Red Hills. It will have two classrooms to train 40 each. The Centre aims to develop skills in 20,000 people in a year at an affordable fee.

The courses and programmes will be tailored to suit the industry needs. FTCCI plans to enter MoUs with several organisations to facilitate hands-on training. Among others, it plans to offer programmes in export/import management, logistics and supply chain, cargo, energy, HR, finance, IT and wealth management.

It will be inaugurated on Jan 11 by Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. Commissioner, Collegiate Education Commissioner Navin Mittal, Pokarna Gautam Chand Jain, FTCCI President Anil Agarwal, Senior VP Meela Jayadev and Vice President Suresh Kumar Singhal will be present at the inauguration, a release said.