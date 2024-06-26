Hyderabad gears up for Photowalks’ second annual photography exhibition in August

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 03:00 PM

Hyderabad: Photowalks Hyderabad, the city’s vibrant and active community of photographers, is all set to host its second Annual Photography Exhibition in the city. Scheduled in August, this event is a celebration of collective passion for capturing moments and telling stories through the lens.

Offering photographers a unique platform to display their work to a broader audience, the event allows participants to engage with like-minded individuals, share tips and techniques, and gain invaluable exposure. Individuals can expect their work to be seen by photography enthusiasts, potential clients, and industry professionals.

Participants are asked to submit photographs in seven categories— architecture, landscape, street photography, portrait, black and white, wildlife, and mobile photography. Anybody, whether a seasoned professional or an enthusiastic amateur, can try their hand at showcasing their skills.

Interested individuals can visit the Photowalks Hyderabad Instagram handle @photowalkshyderabad for details. The specific dates of the exhibition are expected to be announced shortly. Enthusiasts are invited to submit their best photographs by June 30.