Hyderabad: GIO members meet women officers

GIO girls led by its president, Ryan Ashraf, met several women officers in the city and presented the New Year diaries and calendars

By | Published: 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: Women police officers, educationists, doctors, lawyers and corporators in Hyderabad received New Year diaries and calendars from the members of the Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO), a wing of the Jamaat-e-Islmai Hind, on Tuesday.

GIO girls led by its president, Ryan Ashraf, met several women officers in the city and presented the New Year diaries and calendars. They met Madhulata, Inspector, Women’s Police Station South Zone, Dr Vijayalaxmi, Principal, City College and Talabkatta corporator, Nasreen Sultana among others. The members also gave diaries and calendars to women officers in different districts of Telangana, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .