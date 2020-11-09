Hyderabad: Govt to extend quality treatment to sanitation worker

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said quality treatment would be extended to Bharatamma, a sanitary worker, who was injured in a road accident on Sunday and assured the government would bear the treatment expenditure.

Bharatamma suffered severe injuries when a RTC bus hit her while she was discharging duties at IS Sadan crossroads, Santoshnagar circle. She was immediately shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

The Mayor visited the hospital and interacted with Bharatamma’s family and assured that quality treatment will be extended to her. He also spoke to Transport Minister Ajay Kumar and appealed that her treatment expenditure be borne by TSRTC. Transport Minister responded positively to Mayor’s request.

