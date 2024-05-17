Hyderabad: Green Homes Exhibition receives overwhelming response

The 2nd edition of the CII IGBC Green Property Show is India's largest exhibition showcasing IGBC Certified green residential projects, products, and technologies, and is open to all till May 19 from 10 am to 8 pm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 May 2024, 11:08 PM

Hyderabad: With over 70 builders, developers, financial institutions and buyers with the support of the State government, the three-day IGBC Green Property Show 2024 kick-started on Friday at the HITEX Exhibition Centre.

The event aims to sensitise and motivate prospective buyers to invest in a greener future by choosing IGBC-certified or pre-certified green projects over conventional buildings and provide a platform for more than 70 leading developers to showcase their 75,000 plus housing units that offer sustainable residences.

The inaugural was attended by Ministers, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and D Sridhar Babu and C Shekar Reddy, National vice chairman, IGBC, Srinivas Murthy, co-chairman, IGBC Hyderabad chapter, and others were present.

M Anand, IGBC deputy executive director, highlighted the tangible benefits of green buildings and said, “IGBC Green Homes demonstrably reduce energy consumption by up to 30 per cent and water usage by 20 per cent, translating to significant cost savings for residents. Additionally, these homes promote a healthier lifestyle by improving indoor air quality and providing access to natural light and ventilation.”