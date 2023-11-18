Hyderabad: Heritage walks, special exhibition to mark World Heritage celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: Heritage walks, a special exhibition on monument photos and coins, release of posters of monuments and guest lectures will mark World Heritage celebrations scheduled to be held from November 20 to 25.

The Department of Heritage, Telangana, is organizing the week long celebrations at Bhagavan Mahaveer Auditorium, State Museum, and Public Gardens, Hyderabad.

Heritage walks at Qutub Shahi Tombs and Saidani – Ma Tomb will be jointly organized by Agha Khan Trust and Culture, INTACH Hyderabad Chapter, Deccan Heritage Academy Trust, and Government City College students, said Shailaja Ramaiyer, Director Department of Heritage.

Quiz programme on Telangana heritage and architecture, and drawing and sketching competition for school children, will be conducted by INTACH Hyderabad Chapter along with essay writing competition for City College students.

Guest lectures will be delivered by UoH Department of History retired professor KP Rao on the topic Archaeological Potential of Telangana: The Road Ahead, Prof. GSV Suryanarayana Murthy of Kshtera Consultancy and JBR College on Cultural Landscapes of Kakatiyas: Ramappa contextually explained, and Pleach India Foundation CEO E Sivanagi Reddy on Heritage Temples of Telangana (1st Century CE to 16th Century CE).

A round table meeting on Mudumal Megalithic Menhirs Site and its Significance will be organized in association with Deccan Heritage Academy Trust.