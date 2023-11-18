Hyderabad: Beautech Expo to host cosmetic exhibition at Hitex on Jan 23, 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Umesh Madhyan (Organizer) Mounika Madhyan, Sudha Jain, Navid Keshwani released posters in connection with Beautech Cosmetic and Salon Expo At Taj Deccan Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Beautech Expo announced an exclusive meet and greet event on November 17 at the iconic Taj Deccan in Hyderabad. This prelude event anticipate the grandeur of upcoming Cosmetic and Salon Exhibition, scheduled for January 23 and 24, 2024, at the Hitex Exhibition Center.

The meet and greet event promised an evening of elegance and sophistication, serving as a captivating introduction to the world of beauty and wellness that will be on display at our highly anticipated exhibition. Distinguished guests, including renowned makeup artists and industry specialist salon owners, graced the occasion, making it an exclusive networking opportunity for beauty enthusiasts, media professionals, and industry leaders alike.

