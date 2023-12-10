Hyderabad: Honour Run held marking Kargil Vijay Rajat Jayanti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad: Commemorating the Kargil Vijay Rajat Jayanti, an Honour Run was held by the Indian Army here on Sunday.

Organised by the HQ Telangana and Andhra sub-area, the event was held in four different categories of 21.1 km, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km. Veterans, serving personnel, families and children of Secunderabad Military Station including MCEME and the CDM and school children of APS Bolarum, APS RK Puram and APS Golconda participated in the run.

A press release said the participation for the Honour Run was overwhelmingly subscribed by veterans, Army personal and school children. On successful completion of the run, all the podium finishers were felicitated by Maj Gen Rakesh Manocha, GOC Telangana and Andhra SubArea, with a Race Finisher Medal.