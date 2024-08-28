Hyderabad: Hotel owner held for recording intimate videos of guests with spy cameras, extorting money

The suspect had installed spy cameras in the switch boards and ceiling in the room and recorded the intimate moments of the couples.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 04:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A hotel owner who allegedly recorded intimate videos of guests with spy cameras installed in the rooms and extorted money from them was arrested by the RGI Airport police.

According to the police, Ganesh, a native of Andhra Pradesh took a building on rent on Hyderabad – Bengaluru Highway and started a hotel a couple of years ago. He offered rooms on rent to young unmarried couples and collected small amounts as room charges from them.

“Ganesh while filing in the form noted down the phone numbers and other particulars of the couple. He then called them up over phone and threatened to make public their intimate videos and extorted money from them,” said RGI Airport Inspector, Balaraj.

A couple who were being forced to pay up money by Ganesh approached the police and made a complaint. After registering the case, the police caught the suspect and on interrogation he revealed his modus operandi.

“The suspect had installed spy cameras in the switch boards and ceiling in the room and recorded the intimate moments of the couples. He threatened them later and collected money,” said the Inspector.

The police seized two mobile phones from Ganesh and found several videos.