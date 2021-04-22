Hyderabad: Hotel staff booked for assault on autorickshaw drivers

The incident occurred when few auto-rickshaw drivers parked their vehicles near the hotel on the main road and the hotel staff allegedly started hurling abuses at them

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Market police booked a case against the staff of a popular hotel near Secunderabad Railway station for allegedly abusing and assaulting auto-rickshaw drivers apart from damaging their vehicles late on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when few auto-rickshaw drivers parked their vehicles near the hotel on the main road and the hotel staff allegedly started hurling abuses at them. When the drivers protested, the staff reportedly assaulted them and also damaged their vehicles.

The incident led to mild tension in the surroundings and led to traffic congestion on the busy road. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, and cleared the traffic. Based on a complaint from the auto drivers, a case was booked and is being investigated.

