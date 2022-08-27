Hyderabad: Hybiz TV Food Awards held with great fanfare

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Hybiz.tv Food Awards 2022 The first edition of Hybiz TV Food Awards was held at a glittering event attended by the who’s who of the industry. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy gave away the awards to the winners.

Hyderabad: The first edition of Hybiz TV Food Awards was held at a glittering event attended by the who’s who of the industry. The event began with felicitation of legends, who have been instrumental in bringing Hyderabad to where it stands now on the food graph. Individuals, outlets and brands providing exceptional services in the hospitality sector with a focus of f&b were selected and their hard work was acknowledged through HybizTv Food Awards 2022.

Experienced jury consisting of experts, chefs, food influencers went through the nominations diligently to select the winners. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy gave away the awards to the winners.

The guests included Lion Dr. Y Kiron, Honorary Consul, Republic of Bulgaria for Telangana & AP, CEO & Managing Director, Suchir India.

The legends felicitated included A Baburao, Niloufer Café & Bakers, K Peddiraju, Srikanya Comfort, M Vidyasagar Reddy, Kinara Group and Most Tasty and Hygienic Food by an NGO to Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Those present on the occasion included P Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, GEF India (Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils), Harsha Chitturi, Business Head- Retail, Srinivasa Farms, M. Rajgopal, Founder & MD, Hybiz Tv & Telugu Now, Dr. Sandhya Rani, CEO, Hybiz Tv & Telugu Now, Y Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & MD, Country Club, Venu Vinod,Managing Director at CYBERCITY Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd, Munagala Mohan Shyam Prasad, Managing Director, Tenali Double Horse Group, Poorna, actress and Manasa Varanasi,Miss India World 2021.