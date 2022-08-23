Hyderabad: IICT conducts one-day training programme on AAC technology

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) on Tuesday conducted one-day training programme on ‘Accelerated Anaerobic Composting Technology (AACT): Concept to Commissioning and Marketing”.

The training program, which included instructor-led-training and field visit for technology demonstration, was to train and encourage entrepreneurs to take up AAC technology for implementation. More than 35 entrepreneurs who participated in the one-day training programme were also given participation certificates.

It may be recalled that the IICT, in its attempts to convert waste to wealth, had developed the AAC technology that essentially involves conversion of organic waste to nutrient rich soil conditioner.

Recently, the Agriculture Marketing (DAM) wing of the State government has sponsored a project of Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) for installation of 46 AAC units of capacity 250 kilograms per day in Telangana.

Khar Energy Optimizers from Hyderabad has been chosen as the project executing company, a press release said. “Within 28 days the nutrient rich soil conditioner is ready through AAC technology. A 250 kg AAC unit results in the generation of approximately 100 kg of soil conditioner per day,” the IICT scientists said.