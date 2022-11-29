Hyderabad industrialist appointed Vice Chairman II of International Corrugated Case Association

Hyderabad-based industrialist ML Agarwal will eventually take over as Chairman during 2025-2027.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

ML Agarwal

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based industrialist ML Agarwal, Managing Director of city-based Central India Packaging and industry body FTCCI Past-President, has been appointed as Vice Chairman II of the International Corrugated Case Association (USA). He will eventually take over as Chairman during 2025-2027.

“FTCCI is proud that for the first time an Indian has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the International Corrugated Case Association since its inception in 1961. We are also happy that Hyderabad has been selected as the location for its 2027 Global Summit,” FTCCI said in a release.

Also Read Sloka Advertising MD K Srinivas elected to AAAI Board