Sloka Advertising MD K Srinivas elected to AAAI Board

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:07 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

K Srinivas.

Hyderabad: K Srinivas, managing director and CEO of Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI).

Srinivas, who has over 30 years of experience in the fields of advertising and marketing, said he was ‘extremely honoured to be elected to the Board’ and said he would strive to work in tandem with other Board members to uphold sound business practices between the various media and advertisers.

Prashant Kumar, CEO-South Asia of Group M Media, was elected as the president of the AAAI. Immediate past president Anupriya Acharya will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2022-23. Rana Barua was unanimously elected Vice-President of the Association, according to a press release.