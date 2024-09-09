| Hyderabad Likely To Witness Light Showers Throughout The Day

Hyderabad likely to witness light showers throughout the day

While districts in northern part of Telangana, under orange alert, will witness heavy rains, the rest of Telangana will experience moderate rainfall

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 12:07 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is expected to continue to experience cool, overcast and damp conditions with light showers throughout Monday. The city may likely to witness isolated moderate showers in the evening and night hours.

Meanwhile, northeastern districts of Telangana including Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem, are receiving persistent moderate to heavy rainfall due to bands of depression affecting the region.

While districts in the northern part of the State, under orange alert, will see heavy rains, the rest of Telangana will experience moderate rainfall.

The ongoing rainfall is attributed to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is bringing torrential rains and triggering flood warnings in parts of northeastern Telangana, northern Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

Weather experts indicate that the current heavy rain spell may taper off by September 10, after which the monsoon is expected to ease across the region, with a temporary monsoon break forecast between September 10 and 16.