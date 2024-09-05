Overnight rain lashes Hyderabad again; IMD predicts more showers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 08:45 AM

The Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS) reported a wide range of rainfall figures across the city, with some areas recording nearly 70 mm of rain over the past 24 hours.

Hyderabad: The trend of heavy nighttime rainfall in Hyderabad persisted, as several parts of the city were drenched by significant rainfall late on Wednesday.

Other areas included Shaikpet, Asifnagar, and Khairatabad, with rainfall ranging from 56.3 mm at Gananaka Bhavan in Khairatabad to 51.8 mm in Asifnagar.

Moderate downpour also lashed localities such as Malakpet, Dabeerpura, Mehdipatnam, Borabanda, Attapur, LB Nagar, and Saroornagar.

The showers came amid ongoing monsoon activity, with the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad forecasting more rainfall over the next few days.