Hyderabad: Lucky draw for Dasara Shopping Bonanza held

Hyderabad: The lucky draw of coupons as part of the Dasara Shopping Bonanza of ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ was held at the corporate office of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, Road No. 3, Banjara Hill on Thursday.

The first prize was won by Basheer Sultana and the second prize by Srishiva while the third prize went to Sai Srinivas. The fourth and fifth prizes were won by M Lakshminarayana and K Sindhu respectively. For the Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today Dasara Bonanza, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil, KLM Shopping Mall are title sponsors while Big C and CMR Family Mall are main sponsors and is powered by Niloufer Cafe.

P Chandrasekhar Reddy, senior vice-president, Freedom Oil recalled the company’s association with Dasara Shopping Bonanza since its launch. “Such initiatives go a long way in spreading enthusiasm among customers after the stressful time of Covid pandemic. We have always focussed on producing the best products and that’s why Freedom Oils is way ahead in the market,” he said.

Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd General Manager, (Advertisement), Surender Rao, AGM, Raji Reddy, Manager, Shyamsundar Reddy, Deputy Manager, Madhusudan Reddy, senior officials from Freedom Oils including DGM, Chetan, Marketing Manager, Megha Sony and other company representatives were present.