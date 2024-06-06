Hyderabad: Major fire breaks out in sofa making unit at Nampally

6 June 2024

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in a sofa making unit at Nampally on Thursday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the police, the fire started around 5 pm at a sofa making unit located in Subhanpura locality of Nampally. On noticing the fire the local residents rushed out of their house for fear of the fire spreading to the residential houses.

On information, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighters battled the fire for around one hour and extinguished it. The firemen faced problems in reaching the spot as the roads were quite narrow and vehicles were parked on the way to the fire mishap spot.

Fire officials suspect the fire might have started due to a short circuit. However, the officials are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.