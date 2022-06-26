Hyderabad: Man allegedly sets himself ablaze at Falaknuma

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A tailor allegedly set himself ablaze in front of the house of a minor girl, whom he intended to marry, after her parents refused the proposal at Falaknuma on Saturday night. He later died at a hospital.

According to the police, Mohd Jamal (20) of Mailardevpally worked as a tailor at the workshop of one Mohsin located at Falaknuma for last four years. While working at the workshop, he used to visit the Mohsin’s house for some or the other work. “Jamal interacted with the family of Mohsin regularly and in one instance expressed his intention to marry his daughter. However, the family members rejected the proposal,” said Falaknuma sub inspector, Venkatesh Jee.

On Saturday evening, Mohsin called Jamal’s elder brother and complained about the harassment being done by Jamal to his family.

Meanwhile, Jamal who was reportedly in an inebriated condition went to the house of his employer located at Bibi ka Chasma carrying a bottle of fuel and a LPG cylinder.

“Jamal kept the cylinder on the second floor and knocked the door of the house. When the family members did not open the door, he doused himself with diesel and set himself ablaze in front of the house. He fell down from the building,” said the sub inspector.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted him to Osmania General Hospital. He died due to injuries later.

A case is booked and investigation going on. “We are probing the case from all angles. The family members of Jamal had made a few allegations against the family of Mohsin and we are looking into it,” said the official. The police are also probing why Jamal carried a cylinder to the house.