Hyderabad: Man held for blackmailing women with morphed pics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Hyderabad: The city police arrested a man for allegedly morphing photographs of girls and women and posting them on Instagram.

The man identified as K Harshith, a resident of Patancheru, created a fake Instagram account on his mobile phone and downloaded photographs of a few girls and women. He then morphed the photos and started sending it to the victims and threatening them to share their photographs.

One of the victims approached the police following which the police booked a case and arrested him.